Views-exchange meeting on Durga Puja held in Sarail

A views-exchange meeting has been held on law and order ahead of Sharadiya Durga Puja in Sarail of Brahmanbaria.







At the directive from Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Anisur Rahman, the meeting was held at the auditorium of Sarail Police Station on Sunday.







Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sarail Circle) Anisur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) AMM Nazmul Ahmed, Inspector (Investigation) Shafiqul Islam, president and secretary of Sarail upazila puja udjapon committee were present at the meeting, among others.







Devotees have been requested to follow health guidelines issued by the government during the Durga Puja due to COVID-19 pandemic.







Police sought cooperation from puja committees to maintain law and order during the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.

