There had been several alarms





We are not the only species on earth, nor should we ignore all the invisible microbes all around and within us. If we had fluorescent or electron microscopic lenses in our eyes, we could see these tiny organisms everywhere. But if all of them are doing us harm - then how do we exist? Actually we have learned to protect ourselves from these microbes and we have done this learning by millions of years. This is the innate or non-specific immune system of our body.







Now some creepy organisms try to breach this system and enter our body cells to nourish themselves, complete their reproductive cycle to propagate their generations. So there is ongoing battle between our protective system trying to stop microbial intrusion and the microbial mechanisms to overcome all these obstacles. It takes years, decades to win over this hurdle race. The novel virus, SARS CoV 2, has won over us this time. Its perseverance has enabled the virus to exceed all these barriers of human host, thus conquered us and made our body into its replication factory. But the virus is just a little bit of the organic building blocks of a cell.







We are propagating all these biological actions unknowingly. And we are doing it for years. What is the primary source of the new viruses-wild animals, like - bats, pangolins, camels, birds and many more, also domestic animals. How do we connect with the viruses, by interacting with the animals? With the progression of human life on earth we are invading the nature and turning into a subject controlled by humans for our own benefits. So we are encountering more and more new viruses. At first a virus - passing from animal to human, that is when crossing over species occurs, they cannot replicate much efficiently.







The main purpose of a species- like a virus is to replicate and spread to new hosts, not actually to kill it but keep itself alive, hijacking its live manufacturing plants to use for its replication. So it tries to be less virulent but more infective. This virus, SARS CoV 2 has acquired this power very efficiently. But to gain this power it took decades, maybe that is why we are hit by pandemics every long hundred years. There had been alarms - SARS and MERS in 2002 -2003 and 2012, respectively but then the related corona viruses were highly pathogenic and made the hosts severely ill and forced them to beds in hospitals and care homes, many died and could spread the virus only to the close contacts- the household or hospital care workers. Also the virus spreads much alarm and vigorous confinement measures were taken to stop the spread of the viruses at the earliest.







Now after more and more evolutions - by continuous interaction with wild animals from nature to human habitats- the virus has now acquired the ability to spread from human to human without making him much sick, so asymptomatic carriers of the virus have easily carried the virus from the epicenter, Wuhan in China to the whole world. So we should make it our final lesson and take all measures, whenever any small bursts of unknown infections or diseases are noticed, they should be taken seriously and never consider any new clustered cases as safe to be handled lightly.





Dr. Kazi Rahila Ferdousi is a Cardiologist

Leave Your Comments