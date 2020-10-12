Is he a great actor in a comedy?

US President Donald Trump





President Donald Trump had a great diplomatic victory this year. The world may laugh at him and call him a clown, but his Middle East policy this time has been a great success for Israel and America which other presidents could not achieve. Israel has no Arab enemy in the Middle-east now except the Shiite Iran and Syria. The fighting Palestinians have no friends now. They are all alone. After Egypt all the Arab states gave official recognition to Israel and made friendship treaty. Saudi Arab has already become a great friend of Israel and is jointly planning to attack Iran. The Eastern part of Jerusalem is given to Israel by Trump. These are all Trump's work.







Only one of his predecessors Jimmy Carter was able to make a friendship treaty between Egypt and Israel. Both Bushes had aggressive Middle-east policy. They started a Gulf war that they could not win. But Trump's policy was diplomatic aggression. He threatened Iran and Syria but did not go to a war. By diplomatic tactics and some political pressure he brought almost all the Arab states on the side of Israel. India's Modi government is a great friend of Israel. How long Pakistan and Bangladesh can resist the pressure to make friendship with Israel is a question now. Trump can now claim that he won the Middle-east without a war and the remaining enemies Iran and Syria are no longer a great threat to Israel and American interest in the Middle-east. Palestinian freedom fighters have no Arab friends in the Middle-east to support them anymore.







In internal politics Trump enjoyed the white support of the vast majority of America. Though Joe Biden, the democratic candidate is ahead in gallop poll but the public support of Trump, who are mostly white are aggressive and Trump declared that he will not accept any defeat in election without himself being satisfied about the vote casting. The success of his Middle-eastern policy and his challenging mood in internal politics has made him hopeful for his next election victory. His drama with COVID-19 is also a thrilling one. He seems a perfect actor of a Shakespearean comedy.





If Shakespeare was alive today he might have chosen Trump for one of his comedies. Just after his acrimonious TV presidential debate with Joe Biden he was declared COVID positive by his doctors. Some people expressed their doubt that after his debate with Biden he is hiding behind the excuse of having COVID. It might be he tried to create sympathy among the voters for him before the election. His first debate with Biden was a shouting match and Joe Biden after losing his temper shouted at Trump, 'Will you shut up man'.







If the suspicion of some people is correct that Donald is afraid of another public debate with Biden then his Corona drama might be an excuse to avoid that. When his doctor Sean Conley declared his illness and he went to a hospital The Sunday Times on 4th October published the news of the President's illness with a big heading 'Confusion reigns over the true state of the President's health'. This confusion was created because of the contradictory statements between the White House and the hospital doctors.







The White House announced that the President was suffering from infection. But the doctor he said that he tested positive for mild COVID-19. Within a few days the President was cured and declared 'I could walk out of this place' and indeed within a short time he went back to the White House in good health. Immediately he tweeted that he is now free from Corona because he got some exceptional treatment. His treatment was with the experimental drug Regeneron which creates antibodies and he claimed that it has miraculously cured him. He advised everybody should be given the same treatment because 'I feel great, I feel perfect'.







One may ask him when the whole America is suffering from Corona miserably why he did not arrange this treatment for his people, because he claimed to recover from it very quickly within days. It was reported that he got some new medicine which was not yet approved by the American health authority. Now the big question is whether Trump got some miracle medicine to cure him or whether this was a new drama for the benefit of his presidential campaign. When the global cases of COVID-19 has reached more than 3 crores and killing people, Trump claims that he defeated this deadly virus within days. Some people in his country also suspects that either he is a magician or an actor in a comedy. Some western commentators openly accused him as a liar.







Now question arises why this lie or playacting? One possibility is that some of his aides advised him to come out of this Corona drama, otherwise his contender will get an easy ride towards the White House without any presidential debate. But though Trump declared, 'I'm in perfect shape', he refused to join in a virtual debate with Biden. Because of Corona the non-partisan debate committee decided that the two candidates will meet in a virtual debate. Trump disagreed with the commission's decision. He said, 'It would be ridiculous to sit behind a computer and do a debate', adding ' then they (commission) cut you off whenever they want'. In the past no president ignored the decisions of the debate commission. For the first time Trump did this. Also his campaign team put forth a statement calling the non-partisan debate commission as 'swamp monsters' and accused it of being biased after the acrimonious first TV clash between the two candidates.







Mr Biden said that he did not want to debate Mr Trump while he is still contagious. The presidential candidate of the Democratic Party said to the reporters, 'I don't know what the president is going to do. He changes his mind every second'. In reply to Biden's comment the President's team suggested to move the debate dates two weeks later on October 22nd and 29th to reduce any risk of infection. Some observers think that this is a ploy of the president and his team to avoid another direct debate with Mr Biden.





It shows he is afraid of Biden. Anyway it seems clear that Trump wants to avoid a normal, democratic presidential election which has been the age-old tradition in American history. It is also clear if he faced defeat in the election he would not like to transfer power peacefully. A famous columnist wrote in The Guardian on 3rd October that Trump's divisive, racial policy to win the White vote will divide America and ultimately may dismantle its unity. If American democracy is destroyed then democracy all over the world will face a great danger. This may come true.





The writer is a prominent journalist based in the United Kingdom.

