Armenia - Azerbaijan military conflict: A new flashpoint

An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this handout picture released Oct. 5, 2020.





The world heaved a sigh of relief the other day when a ceasefire was announced from Moscow ending the two-week long armed hostility between Armenia and Azerbaijan, to be effective from the midnight of October 10. The conflict claimed 390 lives. Meanwhile, talks are expected to continue at the behest of Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE), Minsk focusing chiefly on Nagorno -Karabakh.





Though the guns have fallen silent, albeit for the time being, none of the sides appear complacent, not ruling out the possibility of a possible restart of the bloody military campaign. This is principally because the forces which ignited and extended military and moral support to Azerbaijan, is constantly getting encouragement from President Erdogan of Turkey. Turkey's role in the fortnight long aggression has been that of an abettor. On the other hand, Russia which has a military pact with Armenia, didn't take any proactive part in the conflict though it could easily have intervened militarily but instead, it took a visibly pacifist stance.





It must be pointed out that at Turkey's prompting and with the fast growing military and strategic equation between Turkey and Pakistan, the latter has thrown itself fully its support to Azerbaijan. Turkey and Pakistan are openly supporting Azerbaijan because of the common religion they share as also Erdogan is riding high to prove himself as a messiah of the Islamic world. This apart, Turkey has a policy of jumping to the fray in any conflict zone beginning from Syria in the name of handling ISIS, or for the armed rebels in Libya.





Reliable sources feel that to improve his ruling AK party's sagging image at home, as also to hide the ills of the country's fledgling economy Erdogan engages him in these conflicts. As it is, Turkish Lira has plummeted by 25% this year alone and things definitely look dismal.





Further, Turkey is dependent on Azerbaijan on oil and gas imports which has jumped to 23% in the first half of 2020 which also remains an incentive to take a firm position in favour of its ally Azerbaijan. But the western countries have rightly described Azerbaijan as the aggressor prompted by no other than Turkey. NATO countries have also alleged that Turkey should behave more responsibly.





In Los Angeles in the US, there is an estimated 1.5 million strong Armenian - American community who are demanding strong action against Turkey and Azerbaijan for their uncalled for military adventure. They held protest demonstrations too in the US to air their genuine grievance. Similar petitions surfaced for Azerbaijan's indiscriminate destruction of a 1887 built Armenian church in Shoushi's Surb Amenaprkich Kazanchetsots Cathedral, which is the seat of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church. It's also an UNESCO declared heritage building. It's, therefore, a clear case of desecration and sacrilege.





Meanwhile, according to Galip Dalay at Robert Bosch Academy in Germany, initially in the frozen conflict, the Armenians had an edge in Nagorno Karabakh. The ethnic Armenians have been in control in the enclaves claimed by Azerbaijan citing international laws. Turkey exploited the vulnerability to its advantage. It gave its drones, much used in Syria, to Azerbaijan in addition to other infrastructural support. Obviously, Turkey under Erdogan, is not in favour of peace. Turkey based Think Tank, Edam's Chairman Sinan Zulfen opined that by extending all out support to Azerbaijan, Turkey wants to show to the world dispelling all impressions that things are still in control in Turkey and it's still able to flex its muscles.





Now, Pakistan which has been maintaining very warm relations with Azerbaijan since 1992, enjoying a robust defence and trade cooperation, doesn't want to be seen as friendless hence is toeing the Turkey line of support. Azerbaijan's Ambassador in Islamabad disclosed (October 8) that Pakistan lent military support to his country along with Turkey, particularly in upper Karabakh. He didn't rule out Pakistan providing JF 17 Thunder Multirole Aircraft to Azerbaijan. Pakistan has always been assured by Azerbaijan of regular supply of gas and oil to meet the shortfall. Bilateral trade between the two countries, as recorded a couple of years, ago stood at 7.3 million US dollars. Pakistan, in conjunction with Turkey, is also thought to be sending mercenary terrorists to go and fight for Azerbaijan against Armenia.





Operationally, the nexus between Pakistan and Turkey calls for an immediate fracture in the larger security interests. This looks a more viable prescription as of late Erdogan has expanded its footprint in India and Bangladesh in furthering religious extremism with Pakistan on board. Also, Erdogan's belligerent remarks against India regarding Kashmir is unsavoury and provocative. Methods, other than diplomacy, may be considered to quell such threats impinging on territorial integrity. Bangladesh too should not be gullible by Erdogan's offers of goodies which in reality, are more cosmetic than real and substantial.





The writer is a security analyst and a former National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Mauritius. The views expressed here are personal .

