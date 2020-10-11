21 jailed for torching police vehicle

Some 21 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and Chhatra Shibir have been sentenced to two years in prison for torching a police vehicle in Brahmanbaria.







Chief Judicial Magistrate Masud Parvez came up with the verdict on Sunday noon.







Seven convicts out of 21 were present during the pronouncement of verdict. The rest of the convicts have been absconding. The convicts were also fined Tk two thousand each, in default to pay to suffer more one month imprisonment.







Didarul Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Brahmanbaria court police, confirmed the matter.







On December 4, 2012, a food carrying vehicle of police was torched in Pirbaria area of Brahmanbaria town during hartal. Police filed a case accusing 13 identified and 22 unidentified people in this connection.







Later, Atiqur Rahman, investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge-sheet in the court against 21 accused.







OC Didarul said, “The seven convicted accused have been sent to jail after the verdict was handed down. Conviction warrant will be issued against the rest of the convicts.”

