Private Universities are at the Forefront of Online Education





Educational activities in Bangladesh as in the other parts of the world have come to a standstill due to the corona pandemic. As an alternative, several education institutions, including private universities have started online education activities. Although the idea of providing online education in schools and colleges is not prevalent, well-known educational institutions in different countries of the world, especially higher education institutions, have been conducting online learning along with classroom teaching for many years.







To reduce the risk of corona infection, western universities are considering offer online classes until 2021. Even universities that plan to conduct in-person classes are planning to teach a portion of the weekly classes online. They are moving towards teaching via a blend of both virtual and in-person classes. In our country, the major public universities have not yet progressed much in terms of conducting online classes. In this case, the private universities are taking the lead by establishing an online learning platform for its students.





In this context, one of the key initiators of establishing private universities in Bangladesh and the foremost founder of North South University - the nation's first and premiere private university, Mr. MA Kashem shared his thoughts on this recent development in the field of higher education. Mr. Kashem was also the founder and the three-time chair of the Bangladesh Private University Association. Under his able leadership, private higher education organizations have grown immensely over time in this country. He has also served three times as President of the Board of Trustees of North South University and has been re-elected for the fourth term recently. He is an industrialist, a businessperson, and a social worker. He also led the business community of the country as the president of FBCCI, for two consecutive terms. He has been consulted about the impact of COVID 19 on higher education, especially on private universities. A summary of his views is presented.





Open Blog: What is your opinion about the stagnation in the country's education system in the current Corona situation?





MA Kashem: There is no denying the fact that there is stagnation not only in the field of education but in all spheres of social life. There are panic and uneasiness in the minds of the people. Economic activities have stalled. People have become unemployed. In such a situation, it is also expected that the educational activities - be it at the school level or the university - would also come to a standstill. However, fighting against all odds, we are slowly turning the situation around. The schools, colleges, and universities have started online educational activities even if it is to a limited extent. I fervently hope that the educational activities will get back to the right track soon.





Open Blog: The mantra and spirit that influenced you to take the initiative to establish the first private university in the country - do you think that the same spirit may help to overcome the problems of the present time?





MA Kashem: We are representatives of the private sector. In addition to capital investment, our dream, vision, initiative, hard works are the keys to our success. We dreamed of establishing an international standard university in the country. By the grace of Allah, our dream has come true. The passion and enthusiasm with which we have succeeded in establishing such an institution is still the key to our success.





Amid the political and social unrest of the nineties, we have worked to establish and manage the university. You will be happy to know that the educational activities of North South University have not been disrupted in the last 27 years since its establishment in 1993. We have been able to finish all semesters on time despite political unrest during that period. It has been possible to continue our academic activities due to the tireless and diligent effort of our esteemed teachers who have also worked extra time when needed.







Even in the current situation, we have not stopped the educational activities. We have been continuing our academic pursuit since March using online platforms. After completing the class-examination of the spring semester, we have taken steps to start the next semester as well. Not only North South University, but other private universities have also followed the same path. It seems public universities are lagging in online education. Private Universities are the leaders in online education.





Open Blog: How do you assess the use of technology in education in the global context?





MA Kashem: The multidimensionality of the use of technology is the main aspect of our way of life at this time. The use of teaching aids in the classroom is now very common in all parts of the world. The use of multimedia is becoming increasingly widespread in the schools of our country as well. We should be thankful to the present government. The government has been playing an important role in the widespread use of technology, even in remote areas. I think that in every aspect of educational activities such as teaching, taking exams, evaluation, publishing results will become more technology-dependent in the days ahead. As the use of technology increases, human efficiency is also likely to increase.



Open Blog: In that case, there is a need to provide training and technical assistance to teachers to conduct online education activities.





MA Kashem: Of course there is. We are working to improve the technology and educational resources for online teaching. I think if the Ministry of Education takes an initiative in this regard, there will be a different level of dynamism in all the educational institutions of the country. Teachers and students will also be encouraged and the quality of education will improve.







Open Blog: You have taken up the position of Chairman of the Board of Trustees of North South University for the fourth term. Do you have any plans for tackling the current COVID 19 reality?





MA Kashem: North South University is the pioneer in higher education. Not only have we led the development of private higher educational institutions in our country, but we have also contributed to the improvement of the quality of the country's higher education system. North South University has set unique examples of introducing the semester system of education, and a four-year undergraduate degree in Bangladesh. It has also set the trend of holding regular convocations for the graduating students. We will also set an example of alternative modes of higher education so that we can be ready to face this kind of situation in the future as well.



The interviewer S. S. M. Sadrul Huda is an Assistant Professor & Moderator of ESC

Department of Business Administration, East West University, Dhaka, He is also a freelance contributor.





