Diner Sheshe





"I was worried for Baba's safety when he was called into office this July. The lockdown had just been lifted. I'd tell him to stay back but he was a workaholic and refused. One of those days, he told us that he'd gone to the doctor because he'd sneezed, but the doctor had assured him that all was well. Mom and I were worried, but to cheer him up, we joked, 'There's nothing wrong with you? You're perfectly fine!' After that, we took precautions by giving him kaadha and steam.But Baba became very weak over the next few days and developed breathing issues; he even slipped and fell. Maa rushed him to the hospital; I stayed at home to take care of my brother and Dadi.





Before leaving, he gave me a flying kiss and smiled to reassure me. That was the last time I saw him. The next morning, he messaged me from the hospital saying he'd had breakfast and was feeling better. He asked mom to bring him chocolates because he was craving something sweet. He also told her, 'Don't you think I should've trimmed my hair before coming here?' He seemed so normal.







But the next morning, when I called mom, she just said, 'Pray hard'. A few minutes later, I received a message from a random number saying, 'I'm sorry for your loss'. I started screaming. My brother called mom but she didn't answer. We rushed to the hospital- I saw Baba's body. It had happened so quickly that it didn't feel real; I couldn't even hug him one last time. It's been 2 months now and I can't stop replaying the beautiful moments we spent together. I miss our Sunday morning walks where he'd put on his favorite hat, our jam sessions where Baba sang his favourite song 'Hum Honge Kamyab' repeatedly and how I'd laugh every time.







All his life, he's been very expressive about his love for me and more so in his last few days, he'd say, 'I love you beta,' every day as if he knew. In fact, his last text message to me read, 'Take charge and take care,' so that's what I'm doing. I've taken up a part time job and make Rs.10,000 a month. I'm also preparing for my CA exams; it was mine and Baba's shared dream.

Humans of Bombay, Fb

