'Solvent people should pay income tax for country's development'

Senior Secretary of Internal Resources Division (IRD) and Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Saturday said every solvent person should pay income tax willingly for the development of the country.He was addressed as the chief guest while exchanging views with the officials of Income Tax and VAT department at the conference room of Khulna Tax Zone.





"The government has already taken an initiative to modernize Bangladesh Integrated Tax system of the tax department involving digital tax payment as well as online tax returns submission facilities," he said. He asked the official to work with sincerity, honesty and integrity. Besides, officials should remain alert so that people will not face any harassment and repression during tax collection.





Income tax payers are now showing much interest to pay tax and VAT after opening the easy e- payment system, he added. Member of NBR (Tax and Vat Administration) Md Saiful Islam, Member (VAT, Audit & Intelligence) Dr Abdul Mannan Shikder, Member (Tax, Audit, Modernization & International Trade) Khondokar Md Aminur Rahman, Commissioner of Khulna Customs and Excise VAT Commissio-nerate Md Mostoba Ali, Commissioner of Khulna Income Tax Appeal Zone Rafiqul Islam, among others, attended the meeting. Commissioner of Khulna Tax Zone Prashanta Kumar Roy presented a keynote paper.

