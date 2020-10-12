Norway to provide technical assistance to harness potential of blue economy

Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen speaking with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun during a meeting at the Industries Ministry in the city on Sunday. -Focus Bangla



Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen has expressed interest in providing technical assistance to harness the huge potential of the Blue Economy in Bangladesh."Norway has traditionally had a long experience in extracting marine resources. Bangladesh can benefit greatly from this experience," he said while meeting with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, held at the Industries Ministry in the city, said a press release.





Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry Begum Parag, among others, was present at the time. The meeting discussed in detail the strategies to harness the potential of the blue economy in the socio-economic progress of Bangladesh. In addition, Norway's technical assistance in the development of the ship recycling industry, training of manpower in the industry and industrial waste management, marine fish processing, conservation of dried fish in modern technology and other issues were discussed.





During the meeting, Humayun highlighted the long-term technical cooperation with Norway in developing the environment friendly ship recycling industry in Bangladesh. He said that as a result, Bangladesh's ship recycling industry is getting more and more institutionalized.







He drew the attention of the ambassador to increase the training and technical assistance from Norway to enhance the skills of the workers and manpower in the industry.Mentioning that the vast sea border of Bangladesh has created huge potential for the blue economy, the Industries Minister said that this has given an opportunity to build a large number of industries based on marine resources.





He sought Norway's technical assistance in the extraction, processing and expansion of the marine fish industry. At the same time, he called on Norway to continue its assistance in industrial waste management in Bangladesh to achieve the goal of environmentally friendly green industrialization.Espen Rikter-Svendsen said that Norway has been cooperating in the development of Bangladesh's ship recycling industry for the past ten years. As a result, the industry has already made great strides in Bangladesh, he added.





He said Norway would continue its technical assistance in modernizing the industry, extracting marine resources, processing marine fish, setting up dry fish industries and managing marine and industrial wastes. Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to Bangladesh Mohammad Reza Nafar called on Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at his office.





