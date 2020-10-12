Nazmul XI restrict Mahmudullah XI to 196 on cricket's return

Nazmul XI fast bowler Taskin Ahmed in action during the first match of the BCB President's Cup against Mahmudullah XI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday. -Collected



Nazmul XI bowlers came up with ruthless bowling performance to restrict Mahmudullah XI to paltry 196 in 47.3 overs in the opening match of the BCB President's Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.







Earlier, Nazmul XI won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mahmudullah XI. Ahead of the match, a minute's silence was observed in memory of cricket personalities who passed away in recent months and fatal victims of Covid-19 in the country.







Bowling first, Nazmul XI bowlers wrecked havoc on Mahmudullah XI that saw them claiming three wickets for just 21 runs. Nazmul XI pace bowlers bowled well in tandem to hold Mahmudullah XI back to a total to what looked easier to overhaul in this surface, which generally becomes batting-friendly as the time progresses.





Nazmul XI's three pacers shared six wickets among them to make the most damage to Mahmudullah XI batting line up.Taskin Ahmed led the way in bowling with 2-37 in 10 overs, which was complemented by two wickets apiece by Al Amin Hossain and Muqidul Islam. Right- arm off break spinner Nayeem Hasan took 1-39 in a measly bowling effort. Mahmudullah XI captain Mahmudullah battled lonely for the side and made a fabulous 51, laced with three fours and 1 six. Imrul Kayes was the other notable contributor with 40.





Brief score





Mahmudullah XI 196/10 in 47.3 overs, Mahmudullah 51, Imrul 40, Sabbir 22, Rakibul 15, Abu Hider 14, Nurul Hasan 14; Taskin 2/37, Al Amin 2/40, Mukidul 2/44.



Mahmudullah XI

Mahmudullah Riyad, Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Sabbir Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Ebadot Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Abur Haider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob



Nazmul XI

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Saih Hassan, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Ridoy, Irfan Shukkur, Taskin Ahmed, Muqidul Islam Mugdho, Nayeem Hasan, Rishad Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain.





