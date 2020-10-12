Air Vice Marshal Mostafizur Rahman new BD envoy to Indonesia



The government has appointed Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman as the new Ambassador of Bangladesh to Indonesia. He was commissioned in the Bangladesh Air Force in 1987, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, reports UNB.





In his long and distinguished career, he has served in various staff, instructional and command appointments at different levels. Ambassador-designate Rahman obtained his Bachelor in Aeronautics from Rajshahi University and Masters in Social Welfare from the University of Dhaka.

