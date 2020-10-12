Published:  03:14 AM, 12 October 2020

'Johnson has lost control of virus'

'Johnson has lost control of virus'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost control of the coronavirus crisis and while further restrictions are necessary they should be accompanied with additional financial help, opposition Labour's pensions policy chief said on Sunday, reports Reuters.

Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News there was anger in northern England over how the new restrictions, which are expected to be brought in on Monday, had been briefed to newspapers before being communicated to local populations.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Back Page

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »