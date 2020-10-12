Foreign missions laud BD's commitment



Numbers of foreign missions in Dhaka on Sunday applauded the Bangladesh government's commitment to gender equality while celebrating International Day of the Girl Child.They also commended civil society, non-government organizations and communities for their great work at the grassroots to advance gender equality and girls' rights.





The foreign mission of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, the United States of America, and UNICEF Bangladesh celebrated the day organizing a virtual event, a press release said, reports BSS. In the event, several adolescent girls from across Bangladesh had the opportunity to serve as ambassadors and high commissioners for a day.





These adolescent girl ambassadors asserted their power as change-makers and demanded to live free from gender-based violence and harmful practices.

They also sought the freedom to choose their own future to lead as a generation of activists accelerating social change; and to be empowered to live up to their full potential.





October 11 is a day dedicated to celebrating the voices and power of girls, championing their rights worldwide, and reflecting on the challenges they continue to face because of their gender.This year's theme for International Day of the Girl Child, 'My Voice Our Equal Future', reminds us that everyone benefits when girls have the chance to excel. Let the girls excel!





