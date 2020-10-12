Anti-rape protesters block Shapla Chattar

Students protest rape incidents and violence against women across the country at Shapla Chattar in the capital on Sunday. -Agency



Protesters have now blocked the Shapla Chattar in capital's Motijheel demanding harsh punishment for sex offenders amid a recent spate of rape incidents and violence against women across the country.





The protesters descended on Shapla Square around 1:30 pm on Sunday, bringing traffic on the key thoroughfare to a standstill.Monir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Motijheel Police Station, said, "Students of Motijheel Ideal College, Motijheel Govt Boys High School have taken to the streets to call for action against rapists. Later, they blockaded the road. I still can't say how long the blockade will last."







Hundreds of students have joined the demonstrations under the banner of 'anti-rape movement', raising numerous slogans condemning the perpetrators. It is the latest in a series of protests across the country over the last few weeks after two recent cases of sexual assault in Noakhali and rape at MC College in Sylhet sparked public outrage.





The government has already initiated steps to impose the capital punishment for rape in response to the demands of various student and human rights groups for strict action against the offenders.Law Minister Anisul Huq said a legal amendment would be proposed at a cabinet meeting on Monday.



