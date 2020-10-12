Trump claims to be 'immune' from virus



Donald Trump has claimed he has fully recovered from Covid-19 and is now "immune" from the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans since February.





"I have to tell you, I feel fantastically. I really feel good. And I even feel good by the fact that, you know, the word immunity means something - having really a protective glow means something.







I think it's very important to have that, to have that is a very important thing," the president said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday. The White House first announced Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis on Thursday, 1 October.

