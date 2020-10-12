'Govt takes tough stance against women repression'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the government has taken tough stance against repression on women.He said this while inaugurating Bangabandhu Corner at BRTC headquarters through videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises on Sunday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The government will not show mercy to any offender whoever he or she is."





About the movement of BNP, the AL general secretary said the people have no trust in that party's movement.After failing to get people's response, BNP carried out their evil attempts to capitalize on Quota reform movement and students' movement for road safety and now they want to divert the anti-rape movement to a different direction, he added.He said BNP repeatedly failed to wage any movement in the last 11 years as the party leaders stay in air-conditioned rooms and keep watch on the measures of police after calling for movement.





Without the engagement of people, no movement can be successful, he added.Quader said the government will not make any obstacle in peaceful and democratic movement but if anyone carries out violence or wants to create an unstable situation, the evil attempts will be dealt with an iron hand.







