Law Minister's statement nothing but eyewash: BNP



BNP has said that the Law Minister's remark on making death sentence the highest punishment for committing rape is mere an eyewash to weaken the countrywide movement against sexual harassment. Party's senior secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the remarks while speaking at a press briefing at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Sunday.





Rizvi said, "We think the law minister's statement is nothing but an eyewash and an extreme hoax. He talked about amending the law only to quell the intense movement protesting the violence against women and children across the country."







Amid a strong protest across the country against the growing rape incidents, Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said the government is going to amend the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000, to make death sentence the the highest punishment for rapists.He said the draft of the proposed amendment to the act will be tabled at the next Cabinet meeting for approval.







