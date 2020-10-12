Two Additional Attorney Generals step down



Two Additional Attorney Generals Murad Reza and Momtaz Uddin Fakir have resigned from their jobs.Momtaz Uddin Fakir submitted his resignation letter to the Solicitor Section of the Attorney General's office while Murad Reza has sent his resignation letter to Law Ministry.Law Minister Anisul Huq told media, "Two Additional Attorney Generals have stepped down. The process to appoint new officials for these posts will start soon."





Murad Reza had been holding the post of Additional Attorney General since 27 March 2009. On the other hand, Momtaz Uddin Fakir was appointed on 4 July 2010.Momtaz Uddin Fakir informed media that he has resigned on personal grounds, nothing else. Murad Reza could not be reached over phone for his comments.





It may be added that late Attorney General Mahbubey Alam died on 27 September in the capital's Combined Military Hospital (CMH). Later on AM Amin Uddin was appointed for the post of Attorney General on 8 October.At present MM Munir is the only Additional Attorney General in the Attorney General's office. There are 67 deputy attorney generals and 155 assistant attorney generals in the Attorney General's office.





