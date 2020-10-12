Pak politicizes FATF, hires lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list



In view of the upcoming October 21-23 plenary and sub-groups meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Pakistan is understood to have hired a top lobbyist firm on the Capitol Hill to push a narrative favoring Islamabad with Trump administration and get bailed out of the club of nations on the "grey list."





With all-weather friend and iron brother China, Ottoman empire revivalist Turkey and increasingly radicalized Malaysia behind Pakistan, there is no possibility of Islamabad getting pushed into FATF's black list as only three out of 39 member states are required to block the proposal.





Islamabad, however, requires support of at least 12 out of 39 member states to remove its name from the grey list and this will largely depend on the approach the US will take at the Paris plenary, reports HT.According to diplomats based in the US and Paris, the Pakistan foreign ministry has hired Houston (in Texas) based lobbying firm Linden Strategies to push its case with the Trump administration.







The lobbying firm website describes it as a "government relations and business development firm providing strategic analysis and advisory to domestic and international clients, including sovereign nations." The firm's specialization is in government relations, strategic communication, business advisory and political consulting with clients spanning the globe.









