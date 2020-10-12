Can India quit 'one China policy'?

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivered her addresses National Day address on Saturday. -Getty



Taiwan's National Day was celebrated in India this year with a lot of festivities. As a result questions have come up whether India will quit its 'one China policy.'Indian External Affairs Ministry has meanwhile rejected Chinese Embassy's request not to cite Taiwan as a separate country.Indian ruling party BJP's activists hoisted flags and posters in Delhi in front of Chinese Embassy in support of Taiwan. Foreign affairs experts have commented that India will have to get prepared to cut off diplomatic ties with China to give recognition to Taiwan.





Taiwan celebrates its National Day every year on 10 October but it is hardly observed in India.The Indian Express published a big supplement on this date referring to Taiwanese National Day.Taiwanese Foreign Minister has exclusively thanked the Indian government for participating in the celebration of Taiwan's National Day.Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has recently made references to the conflict between India and China in a speech and has said that it has jeopardized democracy, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





Ties between India and Taiwan have come under spotlight against the backdrop of the recent clashes between Chinese and Indian forces over Galwan valley in June 2020. Professor Dr Sreemoti Chakrabarty of Delhi's Institute of China Studies has remarked that it will not be at all easy for India to move away from one China policy.Dr Sreemoti Chakrabarty further said that the relationship between India and taiwan is getting stronger in the present time.She also stated that Taiwan is a more emotional issue to China than Tibet.









---BBC

Leave Your Comments