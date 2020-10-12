Show austerity in spending: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually addresses a program organized to hand over national standards (national flag) to 10 units and organizations of Bangladesh Army from Ganabhaban on Sunday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed government officials to ensure austerity in expenditure of public money as the country may go through a second wave of the deadly coronavirus.She was speaking at a program organized to hand over national standards (national flag) to 10 units and organizations of the Bangladesh Army on Sunday.





Joining the function from her official residence- Ganabhaban through video conference, the Prime Minister said, "There is an apprehension that the coronavirus pandemic may strike again as the bug has surfaced further in many countries, including some in Europe.""We have given the budget of Tk 568,000 crore for the FY 2020-21 defying all odds. If the Covid-19 hits again massively then we will need a huge amount of money. We will have to stand by the people again."







"The government has to provide treatment, procure medicines, maybe more doctors and nurses will be needed. So, we must not spend even a single additional paisa without any need," added the premier. The head of the government laid importance on continuing food grains production because many countries have been suffering from food shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Praising the Army, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that this force is an asset of the country and a symbol of trust and confidence."If any army fails in gaining the belief and confidence of people, then they cannot win. So, you all have to attain honest and glorify life indulged with social and religious values and attain professional skill," she said.She asked them to perform their duties maintaining patriotism and highest professionalism.





"The government has taken all necessary steps to develop Bangladesh Army as capable of facing geopolitical and military challenges of the 21st century. In this regard, the government has been implementing forces goal-2030 that was formulated following the Defense Policy of the Father of the Nation," mentioned the head of the government. She praised members of the Army for their integrityand responsibility in facing various natural disasters and humanitarian crises and asked them to continue their efforts in the days to come.





Sheikh Hasina also appreciated the role of the Army in facing the Covid-19 pandemic alongside creating mass awareness about the pathogen.The premier highlighted the contribution of the army in establishing world peace alongside maintaining peace, stability and security in different parts of the world.Earlier, Army chief General Aziz Ahmed, on behalf of the Prime Minister, handed over the national standard to ten units and organizations of Bangladesh Army.





