Waste of public money: Bridge sans approach roads lying unused

It is nothing but waste of public money as a bridge has been lying unused for more than three years without approach roads in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria district.

Local people do not find any answer about construction of the bridge spending around 32 lakh taka at Ghoshpara under Kalikachchha union of the upazila.

During a recent visit, Nitai Ghosh, a local resident, told The Asian Age that though it was necessary to make roads first, the bridge was constructed with a huge amount of public money causing sufferings for people.

“I call upon the authorities concerned to make the bridge suitable for use by filling earth on both sides of it,” Nitai further said.

Shamsul Mia, another resident adjacent to the bridge, said, “If both sides of the bridge are filled with earth, we can transport our agricultural produce. There is also a crematorium on other side of the bridge.”

We demand immediate construction of approach roads so that people can use the bridge, he added.

Sources said, a contracting firm of Brahmanbaria constructed the bridge under a project three years back.

Nilufar Yeasmin, engineer of LGED, Sarail, said, “I will inform the authorities of the project concerned about the bridge so that it is made suitable for use by filling earth on both sides.”

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa said, “Those who left the bridge in such a condition without filling earth on both sides, they will be liable for this. It is necessary to construct approach roads immediately.”

It is unfortunate that a bridge constructed with the public money cannot be used, he added.

