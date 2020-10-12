MP Nixon threatens Faridpur DC over arrest of his supporters









Faridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury has reportedly threatened the deputy commissioner and the assistant commissioner (land) of Faridpur district the over the arrest of his supporters during by-polls to the post of chairman of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad.





He came up with the threat at a victory rally held in front of Charbhadrasan Upazila Awami League office after Awami League candidate Upazila Awami League general secretary Md Kawsar Hossain (boat symbol) won the election.





Addressing the rally, MP Nixon said the deputy commissioner arrested the activists of ‘Boat symbol’ and assaulted them by “12 magistrates” during the election.





Calling the deputy commissioner ‘a razakar’," the MP said, “Party leaders and activists were attacked by magistrates wherever they were found in only four unions.”





"I warn the district administration. You’ve seen in Faridpur that many great leaders have fallen. The staff at the district administration were involved in all illegal activities of Barkat-Rubel," the MP said.





“If Barkat Rubel could be tried, the deputy commissioner will also be tried because the deputy commissioner gets the share of sand business of Dipu Khan (main rival KM Obaidul Bari).





Issuing a warning to the DC, he said, “If I take my people in the movement against you, if I go with the leaders and activists, you won’t even get a chance to breathe.”





At this point in his speech, Nixon’s followers started chanting slang slogans against the deputy commissioner. “Do you do government jobs to make a BNP leader chairman…do you? We want justice,” said Nixon.













On the election day, Charbhadrasan Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jasmine Sultana confirmed the MP’s use of abusive words against the assistant commissioner (land) over arresting his followers from an election booth for trying to smoke and cast fake votes.





However, the detainees were released as the MP threatened her over the phone.





The by-election to the post of chairman of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad was held on Saturday.





A total of seven candidates contested the election. Among them, two candidates withdrew their candidatures before the election.





Awami League candidate Upazila Awami League general secretary Md Kawsar Hossain (boat symbol) was elected chairman securing 16,528 votes.





His closest rival, KM Obaidul Bari, former UP chairman of Harirampur Union Parishad, got 5, 346 votes.





Magistrates were appointed in Charbhadrasan upazila elections as per the demand of the Election Commission to hold the election in a free, fair and peaceful environment, said Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Atul Sarkar.





Asked about Nixon’s warning, the DC said that he informed the matter to the higher authorities.

Leave Your Comments