Violence against women: Workers Party demands special tribunal

Leaders of Workers Party of Bangladesh (WPB) have demanded special tribunal to try the perpetrators involved in rape incidents and violence against women in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

They came up with the demand at a human chain on Dak Bungalow premises beside the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Chandura of the upazila on Monday.

Chaired by Upazila Workers Party president Rai Mohon Chowdhury, the protest program was addressed by district Workers Party leader and Jatiya Sramik Federation general secretary Comrade Nazrul Islam, upazila Workers Party general secretary Dipak Chowdhury Bappi, upazila Jubo Moitree convener Sanjay Roy Poddar, Jatiya Krishak Samity leaders Abdul Aziz and Yeakub Ali, Chandura Union Workers Party president Dulal Mia, general secretary Apurbo Dev, Rezaul Amin, Santosh Mohon Rishi, district Chhatra Moitree leader Saniur Rahman, labor leader Abul Hossain and others.

The speakers made a call to stop political patronage to save the perpetrators who commit crimes like rape.

Leave Your Comments