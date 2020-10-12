Contempt of court: SC suspends lawyer Eunus Ali Akond for 3 months









The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday barred Eunus Ali Akond from practicing law in its two divisions for the next three months as he was convicted of contempt of court after posting derogatory comments about the judiciary on his Facebook.





The court also fined him Tk 25,000,in default, he will have to serve 15 days of imprisonment.





A seven-member bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain delivered the verdict after hearing a contempt of court rule issued against him.





Earlier on Sunday, the court fixed today for delivering the verdict.





Appearing before the court during Sunday’s hearing, Eunus Ali apologised for his Facebook comments.





However, the court did not accept his apology.





On September 27, the Appellate Division summoned the lawyer for his ‘distasteful’ Facebook post about the judiciary.





After Additional Attorney General Murad Reza raised the issue, a four-member bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain ordered Akand to appear before the court on October 11 and explain why he will not be prosecuted.





He was barred from practicing law during this period.





The court also instructed the Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission to remove his Facebook post and block his account.









