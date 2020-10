A Dhaka tribunal has sentenced Shamima Noor Papia, an expelled leader of Jubo Mohila League, and her husband Mofizur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury to 20 years in jail for the illegal possession of firearms.





Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Special Tribunal-1 issued the verdict in the arms case.





The couple have been facing four cases.

