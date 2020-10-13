Proper introspection of life





Human lives all around the globe should always be introspected. This introspection is not only connected with Indian and Bangladesh's life but also around the world. We now evince changing scenes all around the world, but the impact of the changes is not so sharp in all countries under European and American continent. Still, while projecting it to South Asian issue, it is my humble task to throw light upon two prominent players of Saarc conglomerates. I have noted from diverse ways the citizens of both nations sometimes find it challenging to acclimatize with the changing scenarios. So what happens is that sometimes due to unavoidable circumstances, citizens of both countries are unable to adapt them to changing scenes in diverse fields of activities.







What Human Resource Experts say that along with counselling psychologists of both nations that accept everything in its positive frame of mind. To be more elaborative, it says that whenever we find any innovations in this eternity in diverse fields of activities, we should accept the changes in a sporting manner. If we are not able to do so, then we will be lost in the wilderness. Our life is always unpredictable; hence we should accept the changing scenes if we find that it suits us best. Then that is the immense joy and euphoria in our lives. Rabindranath Tagore stated in his various writings that, ' in life whatever the situations we arrive at that should always be interpreted in its positive framework throughout life.' Hence our lives, especially in India and Bangladesh, should be analyzed as such that whatever the situations likely to be human beings should fight it bravely.







The lifestyles of both India and Bangladesh are identical in every aspect apart from political boundaries. Geography, economy, history and culture are all identical in both nations. Hence it can be assumed that lifestyles and people's perception of life are all similar in both countries. That is why whenever citizens of India and Bangladesh land up into dire straits, then we should not be upset and frustrated while changing circumstances. However, there are various ways and means by which we can adequately be introspective about lives by citizens of both nations, among which some of the common ones are stated as follow:







* We must always think about everything positive in our lives.







* We must not feel nervous in our lives.







* We must think of self-development in its best efforts.







* We must aim to touch the positives of life instead of the negative aspects of life.







* We must read different types of books in English and mother language Bengali.







* We must feel happy in all sorts of unforeseen situations.







Rabindranath Tagore in his prolonged octogenarian innings of life, always propagated through his various writings that we should always interpret life from its positive angle. In our life in this eternity, there must be vicissitudes of our life which will transmit lessons upon us that whatever the situations we face in life it should be accepted sportingly. Instead of being too much persevered, we should not be too much heartbroken even if we lack in some academic disciplines as well as others. Contrarily we should be somewhat bold and courageous. This is one renders a glaring impression in our life that our life is always pleasant and hence we must aim to maintain cordiality with all sections of citizens around us in both India and Bangladesh.







About the hunger of the people, we should all be sympathetic towards poor and downtrodden sections of societies in both nations. Poor and downtrodden sections of societies are the most neglected lot in both nations. As per philosophical versions we feel that the more we donate to poor and destitute then more we feel the blessings of The Almighty. It is a pity to note in India that our political culture has become so ruthless that we have failed miserably to uphold the pride and prestige of the poor and downtrodden sections of our societies. Even in India whenever a poor person lands up in difficulties then there is hardly anybody who should be sympathetic towards them. That is from the point of view Tagore about our lives we should treat all sections of societies under one banner.







Bertrand Russell, in his centurion innings of life always propagated for human development that we should always be happy in life. He preached Ten Commandments of life, among which some of the common ones are stated as follow:







* We should provide proper education and pleasant life





* Citizens around the globe should have a scientific bent of life.







* Citizens should not have religious dogmas in life; rather, we should be liberal in every aspect of life.







* Citizens should face the harsh realities of life.







* Citizens should aim forward proper construction of our societies.







In our life, we should always think positively about every human being. Now we find that in India there are some citizens who tend to think about destruction about poor, helpless and destitute which is not at all desirable. If we narrate one valuable experience of legendary Annada Shankar Roy, noted civil servant, writer and thinker of repute plus close associate of Rabindra Nath Tagore said, ' We should treat all sections of societies as well as poor and downtrodden under one banner. There should not be any discriminative mental makeup among us upon poor sections of India. Whenever poorer sections feel hungry, we should immediately cater instead of us hate them badly.'







This is life or proper introspection of life. Our longevity in this world is fixed so that in our limited tenure of life, we should be sympathetic towards all sections of societies instead of showing hatred towards poor, downtrodden and weaker sections of our societies. Also, we should not be liar and fraudulent in our lives so that citizens will at least remember us through our virtuous deeds.





The writer is a freelance

contributor based in Kolkata.

Leave Your Comments