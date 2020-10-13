Israel-Middle East peace deal: A deal to stay in power

President Donald Trump, center, with from left, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during the Abraham Accords sign





On November 2, 1917, the then British Foreign Secretary, Lord Arthur James Balfour, wrote a historic letter to the then leader of the Jewish movement, Baron Rothschild. That historic letter from Lord Arthur James Belfort changed the history of the map of the Middle East. Occupying Jerusalem from Turkish troops in November 1917, the British government decided to create a separate state for Jews on Palestinian soil.That is what Lord Arthur said in his letter to Baron Rothschild, the Jewish leader. Which in history is known as the Balfour Declaration.







The way the state of Israel was born







Many scholars refer to 597 BC as the date of the first deportation of Jews by Muslims, as King Jehoiachin was deported that year along with his family, his court, and several thousand workers. Another side of the scholars thinks that the first exile of the Jews took place after the destruction of Jerusalem by King Nebuchadnezzar in 586 BC. Furthermore, another group of scholar suggests that one more year later Nebuchadnezzar II also spelled Nebuchadrezzar II invaded Judah and occupied Jerusalem, and exiled King Jehoiachin to Babylon. I don't want to go into the pre-BC argument but look at the post-BC history. If we look at the post-BC history, we can see that the present territory of Israel has a thousand years old history of occupation and retaliation. Although this reciprocal occupation started before BC, it has reached a large scale in the seventh century.







At the beginning of the seventh century, the Muslims occupied the territory of Israel. Later, in 1099, it was taken over by the Christians from the Muslims. The Ayyubid dynasty, the Muslims, recaptured it in 1187. Then began the struggle for possession among the Muslims.





In the thirteenth century, the present territory of Israel was taken over by the Mamluk Sultan of Egypt from the Ayyubid dynasty. It was later annexed to the Ottoman Empire in 1517.





As I said at the beginning, after the fall of the Ottoman Empire in Turkey in the First World War, the British took over the territory of Israel in 1917 and named it 'Mandatory Palestine'.





Meanwhile, when independent Turkey was born in 1923, according to Belfort's letter, the Jews in the region became eager to establish a state of their own. Leaders called on Jews living in various European countries, such as Britain, France, Germany, Norway, Poland, Greece and Switzerland, to settle in Israel.







The British government also announced that it would give up the land to the Jews. As a result, about two and a half million Jews migrated to the territory of Israel before the outbreak of World War II. Then in 1921 the Jews formed an army called Haganah. This force played an important role in the Zionist state-building. Initially, the Haganah forces were responsible for aiding the Zionists against the Muslims, but later they became paramilitary forces, which became Israel's main military force after independence.







Over time, as World War II ended, more Jews from Europe came to Israel, and many of them joined other forces, including the Haganah, in preparation for a future war.Above all, in 1948, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 181 on the partition of the Palestinian territories. The United Nations has passed a resolution calling for the partition of Palestine, leaving 45 percent of the land to Palestinians and the remaining 55 percent to Zionists. Thus, on 14 May 1948, Israel declared independence and David Ben-Gurion became Israel's first prime minister.



How powerful is modern Israel?





There is no need to mention here how many sophisticated weapons Israel has. Rather, let's talk about Israel's position in the world market. Israel produces a lot in the world market. For example, Electrical Machinery Equipment to Organic Chemicals, Aircraft, Space Craft, Mineral Fuel, Mobile Chip or Voice Mail Service, SMS (Texting), E-Book, Processor, Electric Car Battery, Medicine etc.In a word, everything you use from morning till bedtime, whether it is a direct manufacturer or a policy seller, is involved with Israel in one way or another. In other words, the profit will go into their pockets.







They are now using this unlimited profit in their own country and in different countries for various purposes including Judaism and politics. It is said that neither the Democrats nor the Republicans spend money to elect the President of the United States, the most powerful country in the world. From the nomination process to the election campaign, the main parties are paid in various ways by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossadand well-known Israeli businesses. As a result, whoever the president is in America is basically a puppet of Mossad. Although he works in the White House, the ink that he signs with the pen comes from the Mossad headquarters.



Israel-US political relations





The relationship between the United States and Israel is one of the most expensive in the world. However, from the birth of Israel until the first few decades, there was not the slightest hint of intimacy between Israel and the United States. Under President Dwight D. Eisenhower, America's attitude towards Israel was very hostile. Especially when the Suez War broke out in 1956, where Israel, the United Kingdom and France fought against Egypt.After World War II, as the Cold War intensified, so did America's closeness to Israel. The United States relied on Israel to liberate the Middle East from Soviet influence. However, it took until 1973 for the US-Israel alliance to take a final shape when America appeared in the role of savior to save Israel from a sudden Arab invasion.







Since then, the relations between the two countries have been cordial since the eighties. The United States does not support Israel simply because of its foreign policy and Middle East strategy. The biggest influencer is their internal politics. Israel has been a major issue in US politics since the 1980s because most Americans are sympathetic to Israelis. Even considering the importance of the US presidential election, Israel is the biggest issue. In addition, no one can deny the contribution of the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee (IPAC) to the close relationship between the United States and Israel. IPAC is not a political organization. But then they have a big impact on determining US foreign policy. IPAC has had many successes only under the Trump administration. These include declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel, withdrawing the United States from its nuclear deal with Iran, and cutting off aid to Palestine.



New designs in the Middle East of Israel and the United States







The purpose for which the state of Israel was born in the belly of the Middle East has not yet been realized. On the contrary, the fate of the Pentagon or the US intelligence agencyCIA now lies in Tel Aviv, the headquarters of the Mossad. However, according to the design of former US PresidentGeorge W. Bush, Barack Obama has also tried to create a greater state of Israel.The prescription passed in 2007 before Bush left power promised the establishment of a greater state of Israel within five years, with Iraq, Syria, Libya, Lebanon, Somalia, Sudan and parts of Iran. And to that end, the CIA has created terrorist groups like IS in these states. These countries provide billions of dollars and countless weapons to cover up militancy. Anyone can close their eyes and calculate where IS got such a sophisticated weapon in just a few years or months of established?







Most importantly, on March 2, 2007, former US Army officer General Wesley Clarke was a guest on the popular BBC Hard Talk program. He was smiling and talking about Bush's Greater Israel Design! On the same TV show, another day, researcher Norman Finklestein, a Middle East analyst who had spent his entire life researching or doing a PhD on the Middle East, spoke of the secrets of Bush's aggression and the creation of a new state. In fact, it is now an open secret. If you have a map of the world at hand, take a look at the IS-infested areas in Egypt, Syria, and Iraq, right next to the Israeli border. So we can ask the Pentagon why the rise of IS surrounds the Israeli border. Whatever. It's ruined! Everything is ruined! Long two decades of action plan, theory, and strategy, all ruined! Russia's strong position in the Middle East on the Syrian issue has shattered it.



The recent Middle East peace deal





As I have said before, Israel is a very important issue in the politics of internal voting in the United States. Needless to say, the Trump administration has pressured the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to sign a peace deal with Israel ahead of the October presidential election. And in this so-called peace treaty each party has considered its own vested interests. Desperate to stay in power, the Trump administration has calculated the politics of the vote for its upcoming presidential election, just as Israel has pursued its long-standing political interests.







On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have taken into account the interests of maintaining their own crown in the wind of so-called democracy that is blowing against the monarchy in the Middle East. And today or tomorrow, Saudi Arabia is bound to come along the path of this treaty to keep the monarchy alive. This is the political reality.The treaty would essentially perpetuate the monarchy of these two states in the Middle East and bring the current president of America to power.So while each side has benefited from the peace agreement, the other side has only suffered. And the name of that side is Middle East. The name of that side is peace in the Middle East.













The writer is Associate Professor and Chair, Department of International Relations, Jahangirnagar University. Email:

A rocket fired from Gaza hit the Israeli coastal city of Ashdod as the White House was in the process of signing a formal peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel. And Israel was also retaliating against the Gaza Strip. At the end of writing I remembered the Roman emperor Nero. It was said about Nero 2000 years ago that when Rome was burning, Nero was playing the flute. Similarly, while Trump was sitting in the White House celebrating the Middle East peace treaty, Israel and Palestine were attacking each other. Therefore, it is needless to say what the consequences of this peace agreement will be.The writer is Associate Professor and Chair, Department of International Relations, Jahangirnagar University. Email: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments