Diner Sheshe

"When I was 2, mom died by suicide. The same day, her family called my dad's mom, Amma, and told her to take me away. They said, 'She's a girl, she's useless to us.' So Amma and Appa took me home. My dad remarried when I was 4; I barely spoke to him after that- his new family wanted nothing to do with me.







Still, there were times when I felt lonely; I realised I was sad all the time. I'd panic for no reason. I started snapping at everyone, even Amma. Once during Diwali, when Amma asked me to spend less time on my phone, I screeched at her and howled. She hugged me, but that week, my aunt took me to a psychiatrist.







I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety and prescribed medication. I also started therapy. It helped, but I was still irritable. Once, after a fight with a friend, I drove rashly and crashed my scooter. To distract myself, I started doing mandala art and began journaling. I worked hard at college and did everything to avoid being idle. I even got a job. I asked him why he wasn't there for me when he knew what I was going through.







He just listened and asked me to keep the call. I visited him a few more times after that. November 2019 was the last time I saw him; he passed away 2 days after.At his funeral, I told Amma, 'I don't have anyone.' I'd tell myself, 'You're an orphan, you have nothing left to live for.' I stopped talking to people. I felt suicidal- I'd overdose on sleeping pills hoping they'd put me to sleep for 3 days straight. My work suffered; I kept missing deadlines.







Once, a colleague called me the 'defaulter' of the company. I cried and scratched myself that day. I started slitting my wrists. The work pressure got to me; I couldn't take it so I quit and went back home. I've started therapy again; I need help. It's been a few days since… I'm taking baby steps. I spend a lot of time with Amma. On bad days, we order gobi manchurian and just talk. We talk about travelling; my aunt and her have always dreamt of going abroad, so I'm trying to make that happen. I want to keep moving forward by reminding myself that there is always something to look forward to; I just have to find it." #WorldMentalHealthDay

Humans of Bombay, Fb

