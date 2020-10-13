Worldwide waffling





The streets of Stepanakert were quiet as a ceasefire went into effect on Saturday afternoon, but the local population's ears were still ringing from shelling and drone strikes that have decimated this highland town over the past 13 days.The peace - and any hope of a lasting truce - was short-lived.







Air-raid sirens in Artsakh, a de facto Armenian republic inside Azerbaijan's borders, were screaming again before nightfall. Residents who have refused to flee the assault retreated back into bomb shelters and basements, bracing for another sleepless night.









British rider Alex Dowsett claimed his first Giro d'Italia stage victory in seven years on Saturday as Joao Almeida held onto the pink jersey.Dowsett, who rides for the Israel Start-Up Nation team, attacked from a six-man breakaway group 17 kilometres from the end of Stage 8, a 200km route from Giovinazzo to Vieste.The 32-year-old Dowsett put his hands to his head and shook it as if incredulous as he approached the finish line.







His only previous stage win at the Giro was an individual time trial in 2013."I just cant believe it. I don't win road races, every so often I might win a time trial but I don't win road races. I can't tell you how much I needed this with how this year's gone," said Dowsett, who broke down in tears during the post-race television interview.













Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique was left furious at Marko Grujic after his comments on Adrian's performance against Aston Villa.The midfielder, who made a loan move to Porto on deadline day, gave a scathing review of the Reds goalkeeper after letting seven goals past him last week.Speaking about Fantasy Football, Grujic responded to a post about Watkins on Instagram by saying: "The first couple of games the man is nowhere to be found, I impatiently decided to move him (out of my team) in Fantasy... the rest is history."









In a year when the word "unprecedented" has never done so much heavy lifting, netball in Australia is coming towards the end of a season like no other.From Covid-forced changes such as moving the start of the season from May to August and relocating the entire competition to Queensland, to the self-imposed controversy of the two-point super shot, contentious umpiring decisions and the acknowledgement of structural racism at all levels of netball.





And this week, with only two games remaining in the 2020 season, shock reverberated across the netball community with the news that incumbent Australian Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett terminated her contract with Giants Netball and will relocate to New Zealand to play in the ANZ Premiership with the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in 2021.









