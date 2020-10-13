What Dhaka is talking about





Popular stylish actor Arifin Shuvo posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Handsome actor Brother" Md Sumon Ht Niloy, fb











Popular Bangladeshi Tv actress and model Safa Kabir posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Wow" Israt Alim, fb









Facebook user Ashok Sikriposted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Beautiful" Pranjal Sarkar, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress and model Nusrat Imrose Tisha posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Super",

Jibon Mahamud fb







Leave Your Comments