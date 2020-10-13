Book on Pranab Mukherjee launched



A book paying homage to former Indian President and an authentic friend of Bangladesh Pranab Mukherjee, focusing on his life and achievements, was published through a webinar in Dhaka on Saturday. Writer Salam Azad edited the book titled "Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee Smarak Grantha". Publishing Department of Soheli Mirza Cancer Foundation, which published the book, hosted the webinar. "





This is my tribute to Pranab Mukherjee. This volume is not for sale. But a person or organization can collect it," said Salam Azad. Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. He was the first Bengali President of India. In a political career of fifty years, Pranab Mukherjee was a senior leader in the Indian National Congress and held different ministerial posts in Indian government.







He was awarded India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 2019. Pranab Mukherjee passed away on 31 August 2020. The book including more than 200 pages contains condolences of different dignitaries across the globe issued after the demise of Pranab Mukherjee. It also contains a good number of write-ups and photographs spotlighting on Pranab Mukherjee's life and contributions.

