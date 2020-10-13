Water crisis hits Malibagh residents hard



The residents of Malibagh area of the capital under Zone-6 have been facing a severe water crisis for the last three days for lack of its supply by Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA). Some of the residents of there alleged that the WASA authorities could not supply water to the area to meet their basic needs since Saturday morning. "So, we've been suffering immensely amid the scorching heat," said Farzana Tahsin, a resident of the area, reports UNB.







Alamgir Hossain, also a resident of the Malibagh area, said, 'We aren't getting any water since Saturday. Now we're buying it in jars or bottled ones," he added. Rashida Begum, another resident, said she cannot do her household chores due to the ongoing water scarcity.







"As we don't get water, so I've to bring it from a relative's house...," she said. Rabbi Akhondo, a hotel manager of Maruf Market of the Malibagh area, said they received a little bit of dirty water on Friday. "Since then, there has been no water supply. It's not our first experience. We've to face a water crisis from time to time," he added.







Talking to UNB, Executive Engineer of Dhaka Zone-6 Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, said, "We're installing a new line of water replacing the old one. That's why the locals have been experiencing the water crisis. We started the replacement work on Saturday disconnecting the old line. We hope the work will complete within Monday."

Leave Your Comments