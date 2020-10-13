'We're grateful to Bangabandhu'

BFF president Salahuddin with the newly elected committee paying homage by placing wreath at portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi's 32 no road on Monday. -BFF



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin on Monday said they are grateful to Bangabandhu because he made the country independent, BSS report. "





We are full elected committee today come here to pay homage to Bangabandhu … today we have become president and member of BFF is the biggest gift of Bangabandhu because if the country was not independent, we would not get this opportunity," said the BFF president Salahuddin while talking to the pressmen after the newly elected committee paid homage by placing wreath at portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi's 32 no road.





The country had become independent at his call and being a citizen of independent country we have able to become president, vice president and executive committee's member of BFF and look I am also president of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) for the last ten years …… it has been possible only for Bangabandhu because Bangabandhu had made the country independent," Salahuddin added.



The living legend of the country Salahuddin said they are grateful to Bangabandhu because he had made the country independent.The whole newly elected committee of BFF also prayed to Almighty for Bangabandhu and his family members so that may the Almighty keep Bangabandhu and his family members at the best place of heaven.





That's where we are is the contribution of Bangabandhu because if he would not have made the country independent, we don't know where we live, said the BFF boss Salahuddin, who re-elected president of BFF for the fourth consecutive term.BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshey said they have come at Dhanmondi's 32 no road to pay homage to Bangabandhu, the greatest Bengoli of thousand years, Bangabandhu made the country independent and because of him the nation got a red-green flag.





He said he has come here to show respect to Bangabandhu and his family members, who embraced martyrdom on August 15, 1975, by saying that the country is moving forward under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Murshey said the president's government is not only business-friendly but also sport-friendly and he also hoped that with the economic development of the country, football would also improve.





