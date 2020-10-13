Four cops suspended, 3 withdrawn



The authorities has suspended four policemen, including the in-charge of Bandarbazar Police outpost Sub-Inspector Akbar Hossain, in connection with the death of a man 'in police custody' in Sylhet.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Jotirmoy Sarkar confirmed the development on Monday.Besides, three policemen have been withdrawn in this connection.





Earlier, Rayhan Ahmed, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody on Sunday, said the family of the victim.His wife Tahmina Akter Tanni filed a case at Kotwali Police Station early Monday accusing a number of unidentified people.Police rejected the allegation and said Rayhan was caught by locals of Kastghar area during robbery and was lynched.





Jotirmoy said they are investigating the matter. A probe body has been formed to look into the incident.Meanwhile, locals demonstrated at Akhalia around 3pm demanding justicefor Rayhan. Several hundred people also formed a human chain.The protesters also threatened to go for tougher movement if those involved in the killing are not brought to book within 72 hours.





