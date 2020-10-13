Papia, husband jailed for 20 years



A Dhaka tribunal has sentenced Shamima Noor Papia, an expelled leader of Jubo Mohila League, and her husband Mofizur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury to 20 years in jail for the illegal possession of firearms. Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Special Tribunal-1 issued the verdict in the arms case, reports bdnews24.com. The couple have been facing four cases.





The sentence was handed down under section 19 (A) of the Firearms Act. The couple were also handed seven years in prison under another provision of the law. The two sentences were combined by the court to send Papia and Sumon to prison for 20 years in the case. The prosecution had sought life imprisonment for Papia and Sumon in the case. But the court reduced the punishment for the couple as Papia is a woman.





The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Papia, her husband and their two associates and seized passports and counterfeit notes found on them at Shahjalal International Airport on Feb 22.In raids on Papia's homes in Dhaka and Narsingdi on Feb 23, the RAB found huge wealth without a known source besides a pistol and five bottles of foreign liquor.The couple have made the fortunes through "trading in drugs and arms, extortion, recruitment fraud and other sorts of embezzlement", according to the RAB.





Leave Your Comments