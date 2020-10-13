BD praised for immunization amid Covid-19



New data shows that monthly immunization service uptake has surpassed pre-Covid-19 levels in Bangladesh despite the challenges faced by parents, communities and health services during the pandemic. "This is a remarkable achievement by the government of Bangladesh, and it will no doubt save the lives of thousands of children," said Veera Mendonca, Unicef deputy representative in Bangladesh, on Monday welcoming the new data, reports UNB.





"Unicef is committed to supporting immunization efforts to ensure that this momentum is sustained, and no child is left behind," she added. Unicef is the largest single vaccine buyer in the world, procuring more than two billion doses of vaccines annually for routine immunization and outbreak response on behalf of nearly 100 countries, including Bangladesh.







The national immunization program in Bangladesh provides vaccines against 10 diseases: tuberculosis, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis-B, haemophilus influenzae type-B, pneumococcus, poliomyelitis, measles and rubella.As coronavirus began to spread earlier this year and Bangladesh effectively went into lockdown, health services were severely impacted. Despite initial challenges, Unicef ensured the delivery of critical vaccine supplies as the government continued to roll out this core service.







"Many parents were afraid to leave home to vaccinate their children due to the lockdown restrictions, while others were unaware that immunization services were continuing. As a result, we experienced a major drop in vaccination uptake between March and May," said Dr Md Shamsul Haque, line director of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.







The national immunization program targets 3.8 million children per year in Bangladesh. In April and May, over 284,000 children missed their pentavalent vaccine, almost half the monthly target and pre-Covid-19 coverage levels. To address the situation, the Ministry of Health took systematic action to revitalize the immunization program with support from partners. Vaccine stock and vaccination sessions were closely monitored.







Unicef supported the roll-out of a communications campaign to encourage parents to vaccinate their children and safeguard their health, addressing fears and concerns stemmed by the pandemic. At the same time, Unicef and World Health Organization (WHO) supported the Bangladesh government to develop guidelines and training for health workers on safe vaccinations during Covid-19 as well as on infection prevention and control.







Unicef has also provided personal protective and medical equipment for a to-date value of $12 million to support national efforts to combat the pandemic.

Following the rapid roll out of training for health workers, bolstered by community awareness raising campaigns, immunization rates began to recover from June onwards.







"We are intensively identifying the children who missed out on vaccination and closely engaging with parents and caregivers to build trust. In June and July, we exceeded pre-Covid coverage levels reaching over 100% of our monthly target. We plan to close the immunization gap with additional catch-up activities for children," said Dr Mowla Baksh Chaudhury, program manager, Expanded Program on Immunization, DGHS.





Leave Your Comments