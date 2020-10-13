Rifts within South Asian Muslims



The South Asian region is a multi religious, multicultural-linguistic and psychedelic geographic entity. In sociological and political terms, this entity has an identity which comprises many edges. It is interesting that sharpening of any of the edges of this identity has the great potential of divisiveness. The experience has shown that this potential was realized leading to divisions of South Asia.





Clerics have blamed lack of unity within Muslims in South Asia. There are conflicts within different sects of Muslims like Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Qadianis, Sunnis, Tabligh Jamaaat, Shias, Mawlana Maududi's followers, Wahhabis and so on. The advent of radical groups is also responsible for these disputes.





It may be recalled that the sharpening of Islamic edge of Muslim identity of South Asia led to the mobilization and consolidation of Muslims leading to the partition of India. This partition resulted in the emergence of Muslim majority country of Pakistan. Historically, Muslims had been part of struggle against British rule in India. The leader of Muslims, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, was fondly called 'Ambassador of Hindu Muslim Unity' of India. However, this good will and cordiality was broken on the plank of assuming the headship of Independent India. Mr. Jinnah was not at all willing to compromise on this issue.





The division of India on the basis of religion still left a sizeable number of more than 14% Muslims in India who were scattered all over the country. There were two Muslim majority states who did not opt to join Pakistan and preferred to be part of India. The Indian Muslims do have a distinct profile and attire. Thus, they do not have a cultural uniformity among themselves.





Their religious affiliations to or the other group from within is another matter.The creation of Pakistan in the name of Islam in 1947 did not resolve all the problems pertaining to Muslims in the subcontinent. In Pakistan sectarian differences arose mainly between Sunnis and Shias which over a period of time acquired severe bloody forms. In Sunni-Shia conflicts, thousands of people have died, mosques , shrines, private properties worth millions of rupees have been reduced to ashes. It is amazing to note that armed zealots enter the mosques shooting the devotees offering prayers.





In other parts of the world , like Iraq or Libya, the violent sectarian clashes are aimed to acquire political power; however, in the case of South Asia, it is to finish the opponent and eliminate them completely. In Pakistan, another edge of the national identity, like ethno-cultural-linguistic one, is getting sharpened, seeking to establish their separate homeland. The struggle of Baluchs and Pashtuns provide illustrations to the point.In 1971, as a climax to many stormy political and social events which had been going on for several years, East Pakistan ceded from Pakistan. Thus, a new Muslim country emerged--Bangladesh.







It is interesting to note that Bangladesh had 1800 kilometers distance from the provinces of Pakistan. Islam was the only link which connected East Pakistan as a Muslim majority area with Pakistan. In fact, the ethno-cultural and linguistic edge was sharpened when Bangalees realized that they were losing their language in the newly born Pakistan of which East Pakistan (first it was called East Bengal) had become a part on the basis of their vast majority.







The founder of Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Jinnah had declared Urdu as the official language of Pakistan which was rejected by the people of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). There was a great public outcry of grievances of the region against the Centre, i.e Pakistan. Bengali people are very sensitive rather touchy about their language and culture. It would be a serious exercise to analyze the latest trends of acculturation taking place in other parts of the world, in Bangladesh.





Bangladesh is located in the delta of the Ganges and Jamuna rivers in the North Eastern part of Indian subcontinent. There are numerous theories about the origin of the people of Bangladesh. Some scholars maintain that the first segment of population of this area have Vedic origin. However, around 13th Century A.D. people of Arab, Persian and Turkish origin entered the region. Muslims constitute about 98% population of Bangladesh.







There is small percentage of people of other denominations living in Bangladesh. Chittagong Hill Tracts has Chakma majority. However, the followers of Hinduism, Buddhism and Christianity are also found in Bangladesh. For some time Chakmas had launched a struggle for autonomy but the matter was settled with the government. Bangla society has had the influence of ascetics and Sufis which resulted in winning converts and equally attracted influx from northern India.







The cultural and linguistic aspect of Bangla identity is so dominant that these dimensions are generally ignored. However, the emergence and role of Jamaat-E-Islami in Bangladesh warrants a thorough study on the subject. In Bangladesh, majority Muslims are Sunnis with a small number of Shias also.It should be noted that Jamaat opposed the Liberation War of 1971.The rise of fundamentalist Islamic parties took place in Bangladesh after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. However, the present government has taken a strong stance against religious fundamentalism and has been able to keep militancy and radicalism under control.





