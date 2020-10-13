Europe braces for tighter virus curbs

Like other European countries, Germany is focusing on local restrictions rather than a national lockdown. -AFP



European leaders are preparing tougher measures to contain the coronavirus as surging infections across the region stoke fears of a "tipping point" in the fight against the pandemic, reports Bloomberg. The continent has again emerged as a global hot spot, with countries from Spain to Ukraine posting record increases in recent days.







The authorities are struggling to devise restrictions that slow the spread while not decimating the economy and sparking public unrest.German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host a Cabinet-level meeting on Monday (Oct 12) to discuss new rules, such as testing in nursing homes and isolating travellers from risk areas.





She warned last Friday that the country is reaching a watershed moment that will determine whether it regains or loses control of the disease. Like other countries, Germany is focusing on local restrictions rather than a national lockdown. Dr Merkel met the mayors of Germany's 11 biggest cities last week and agreed on common thresholds that would trigger stiffer curbs. She will discuss next steps with state leaders on Wednesday.





Leaders are urging pandemic-weary citizens to toe the line. French Prime Minister Jean Castex implored people to adhere to hygiene and distancing rules to avoid another general lockdown. "I'm not asking anything revolutionary," he said on France Info radio, warning of a "very strong" resurgence of Covid-19.France added Toulouse and Montpellier to a list of cities placed on maximum alert, meaning bars, casinos and exhibitions will close while restaurants, cinemas and museums have to abide by stricter health rules. Infections in the country surged by nearly 27,000 last Saturday.





