'Death sentence to reduce rape incidents'



Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said capital punishment in rape cases will reduce the incidents of rape.He said this while addressing a press briefing at his Gulshan residence as the cabinet on Monday approved the draft of the "Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance- 2020" incorporating death as capital punishment in rape cases.The Minister said, "Enhancing capital punishment for rape from life imprisonment to death would bring down the crime, or else the question of enhancing the punishment would not come."







"On the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, I proposed to amend the section 9 (1) of the act, incorporating death sentence along with the life imprisonment as maximum punishment for rape. Changes are being made in section 9 (4) as well," he said.The minister said the government is taking preparation to issue this amendment as ordinance on today following the President's order.







