'BD-India ties have many dimensions'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has described Bangladesh and India ties as multidimensional saying if friendly relations and mutual understanding prevail among neighboring countries, it becomes easier to boost bilateral economy and resolve unsettled issues.He was addressing a press briefing after newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami paid a courtesy call on him at his secretariat office in the city on Monday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Water sharing of the common rivers including Teesta is a very important issue. Two countries are firmly hopeful to resolve the issue dignifiedly through discussions."







The two next door neighbors have already made positive progress in discussions to resolve the issue of water sharing, he further said.He said Bangladesh-India relations now reached to a newer height because of the sincere efforts of the prime ministers of the two countries.The minister said longstanding bilateral issues like land boundary and enclaves have already been resolved while joint working is working to unlock the enormous economic potential of blue economy.





He said under the Indian line of credit (LoC), 928 buses and 500 trucks have been procured for Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC).Necessary equipment for road infrastructural development and maintenance are being procured, he said adding that the work for upgrading highways from Ashuganj river port to Akhaura land port via Sarail-Dharkhar to a four-lane is going on.





The AL general secretary said there is plan of visit of a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Bangladesh to enhance the communication between the political parties of the two countries.He hoped such visit will play a positive role to make stronger the existing people to people relations of the two neighboring countries.





