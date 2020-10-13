Cabinet nods death for rapists

Women's rights activists and others protesting against gender based violence hold placards outside the Parliament in Dhaka on Friday. -AP



Bangladesh is finally going to see a law with provisions of capital punishment to rapists. The cabinet, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, on Monday approved a draft law in this regard.The existing law suggests lifetime rigorous imprisonment as maximum punishment for rapes.







After the meeting, cabinet secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam briefed journalists at the secretariat and said, "The cabinet unanimously approved the Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill- 2020 suggesting capital punishment for rapes instead of existing lifetime rigorous imprisonment."







The cabinet also took a decision to issue the bill as an ordinance as the parliament is not in session. Law Minister Anisul Huq at a press briefing in the capital said, ''We are taking preparation to issue it as an ordinance by the order of the President M Abdul Hamid on Tuesday." The President could promulgate an ordinance exercising his power under article 93 (1) of the constitution.





Cabinet secretary said, "The Prime Minister laid emphasis on completion of trials for rapists within the stipulated timeframe.'' ''The rape trials would be held at Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal under the section 20 (3) of the existing law and be completed by 180 days,'' he added.







The premier joined the meeting from her official Ganabhaban residence while other cabinet members were connected from the secretariat.People of different walks of life, especially students and rights activists, took to streets recently demanding capital punishment of rapists following an incident in Noakhali's Begumganj.





