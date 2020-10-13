Covid vaccine trial halted as participant becomes ill





Johnson & Johnson said on Monday (Tuesday in Malaysia) it had temporarily halted its Covid-19 vaccine trial because one of its participants had become sick.





"We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our Covid-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant," the company said in a statement.





The pause means the online enrollment system has been closed for the 60,000-patient clinical trial while the independent patient safety committee is convened. - AFP

