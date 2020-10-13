Published:  01:47 PM, 13 October 2020

2 held with 93 litres liquor in C’nawabganj

2 held with 93 litres liquor in C’nawabganj

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a drive arrested two suspected drug traders along with 93 litres of  liquor from Rohonpur Muktasha Halpur area of Gomostapur upazila on Tuesday morning.

The arrestees are- Sunil Das, 36 and Alamgir Hossain Dalim, 38.

Sources of Rab-5 said  being tipped off, a team of Rab-5 conducted the drive around 7am and arrested the duo along with the liquor.

In primary investigation, they confessed to their long involvement in drug business, said the sources

A case was filed.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Countrywide

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »