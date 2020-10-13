2 held with 93 litres liquor in C’nawabganj





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a drive arrested two suspected drug traders along with 93 litres of liquor from Rohonpur Muktasha Halpur area of Gomostapur upazila on Tuesday morning.





The arrestees are- Sunil Das, 36 and Alamgir Hossain Dalim, 38.





Sources of Rab-5 said being tipped off, a team of Rab-5 conducted the drive around 7am and arrested the duo along with the liquor.





In primary investigation, they confessed to their long involvement in drug business, said the sources





A case was filed.

Leave Your Comments