Teenage girl ‘gang raped’ in Chattogram hotel





A teenager girl has reportedly been gang- raped at a residential hotel in Sitakundu upazila.





Police arrested seven people including the hotel manager in connection with the incident.





The arrestees are—Alim Hossain, 22, Mohammad Rifat, 19, Mohammad Emon Islam, 20, Rony, 20, Barek, 22, Nayan, 22 and Nur Uddin, 38, the manager of Jalsha Hotel.





Sumon Banik, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Sitakundu Model Police Station, said the victim girl of Mirsharai upazila met Nayan a month ago in a marriage ceremony and relationship of love developed between them..





On Saturday, Nayan asked the girl to come to Sitakundu.





After visiting a tourist spot in Sitakundu, Nayan along with friends took the girl to the hotel in the name of taking rest.





Later, they confined the girl to a room of the hotel and raped her three times. He went out of the hotel to bring food at I0 am.





Then he came back to the hotel with five more youths and raped her till 1:30am.





However, the girl managed to flee from the hotel around 2pm.





As the girl informed police on Monday morning about the incident, police arrested seven people conducting drives in different areas of the upazila.





Process is underway to file a case, said the OC.

