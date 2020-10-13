Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial over patient illness





U.S. pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson said Monday it had paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial because one of its participants had become sick.





"We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant," the company said in a statement.





The patient's condition was being reviewed and evaluated by the ENSEMBLE independent Data Safety Monitoring Board as well as internal clinical and safety physicians, it said.

