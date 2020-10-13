Planning Minister MA Mannan tests positive for Covid-19





Planning Minister MA Mannan has been infected with Coronavirus.





Shahed Rahman, public relations officer of the Planning Ministry said the Minister was admitted to the Combined MIlitary Hospital (CMH), Dhaka around 12:30 pm as per the advice of doctors.





However, he did not complain of any physical problem.





Bangladesh’s coronavirus caseload stood at 379,738 on Monday with the detection of 1,472 new cases in 24 hours until morning.





Health authorities also announced 31 more deaths during the period, taking total fatalities to 5,555.





With 1,531 patients recovering during this period, the total recoveries from coronavirus shop up to 294,391.

