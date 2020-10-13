Int’l Day for Disaster Risk Reduction observed

With the theme ‘Good Governance in Reducing Disaster Risk, Ensuring Sustainable Development’, International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction-2020 was observed on Tuesday in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.







A discussion was held at upazila parishad auditorium at 11:00am on the occasion. Upazila administration and upazila project implementation office organized the program.







Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Sahid Khaled Jamil Khan, Upazila Project Implementation Sub Assistant Engineer Salah Uddin, Upazila Public Health Engineer Mokbul Hossain were present at the program, among others.







Later, token keys of disaster resilient houses were handed over to the beneficiaries.

