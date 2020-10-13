ZKTeco introduces 2 new entrance control systems



ZKTeco, globally renowned cutting-edge all-in-one security solutions provider, has introduced two new barrier-based entrance control systems. These two devices are-the SBTL6000 which is an elegant looking swing barrier gate and the other is FBL6000 Pro which is a single lane flap barrier, said a press release.







These two unique products can be used indoors or outdoors and offers robust performance by providing access to large number people swiftly in a premise. Details of the systems are stated below:





SBTL6000





SBTL6000 offers a high-performanceswing barrier-gate-based entrance control solution in business, offices or even in public transportation access points. This sleek yet suave looking swing barrier entrance control system offers multiple verification points including simultaneous use of RFID, fingerprint, QR code verification, facial recognition along with palm recognition. For precision operation, the SBTL6000 system comes with 6 pairs of infrared sensors coupled with LED. Through this device, it is also possible to enter by using conventional methods i.e. swiping a card or by scanning a QR code while walking in. This device can be used for access control in public places i.e. market, retails, transport hubs etc. as well in corporate or government offices.



FBL6000 Pro





FBL6000 Pro cost-effective single lane flap-barrier-gate-based entrance control system designed for high-traffic volume. This flap barrier series is designed for smooth and silent operation and draws very little power making it ideal for multi-faceted operation. The outer construction of this device is made of high-grade stainless steel making them highly durable for all sort of extreme temperature operation. Multiple verification methods, including RFID, fingerprint, QR code, palm verification and visible light facial recognition, are supported by the FBL6000 Pro.







In particular, palm verification and visible light facial recognition allows touchless entry control that helps prevent surfaces from attracting bacteria or germs. Usually, the FBL6000 Pro barriers remains held in a locked position, thus denying access to the secured side. Once the detection interface (RFID, Fingerprint and facial) of FBL6000 Pro recognizes the user, it will retract in upward direction allowing the user to enter.







