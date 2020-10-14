Chinese conspiracy on Indo-Nepal relations: Effects on Bangladesh and others

Indian PM Narendra Modi with Nepal PM K.P. Sharma Oli in Delhi.





Indo Nepal friendship has been strengthened over the period of thousands years due to links of civilization, cultural similarities and connectivity among families. But that friendship is facing some difficulties due to vested interests of certain powers.







After India became independent, the first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru stressed for the economic development of Nepal to continue with the existing good relations between the two countries. India continued to offer jobs to Nepalese citizens in Indian Army and Para Military Forces. After their retirement, the Nepalese nationals get the same retirement benefits which are given to their Indian counterparts. Nationals of both countries can travel both to India and Nepal freely. Nepalese do not require any work permit in India. India, a country of 1.3 billion people, had never shown any negative attitude to Nepal which has a population of only 29 million. Nepal is also cooperating in the socio-political process with India. India is always helping in political, economic developments of Nepal.







Many in Nepal and the world thought that India might annex the Himalayan nation when king Trivuban took shelter in India in 1950 and after its victory with Pakistan in 1971. But India is helping and cooperating in the democratic process and to develop the democratic institutions. Most of the leading political leaders took shelter in India, during the struggle for democracy.







This positive attitude to Nepal is being continued in India since independence in 1947 till date through a historic Indo Nepal Friendship Agreement on 31 July 1950. On the other hand, China occupied Tibet in 1959, ignoring the opinion of the people of Tibet and also world opinion.







India has been continuously assisting Nepal through infrastructural development, an airport in Kathmandu, Health, Education and many other sectors. India was the first country to reach Nepal within six hours to provide relief after the devastating earthquake in 2015. Indian Foreign Minister Late Sushma Swaraj committed assistance of approx one billion dollars. In 2018, India finished constriction of 42786 houses at the cost of Rs 131 crore in Nuakot and Gorkha districts.







Bangladesh also has very good relations with Nepal. Bangladesh now wants to import electricity of 900 MW from the hydel project over Karnali River in Nepal through an Indian grid system. Later on, it may be increased to 9000 MW in two decades. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed and finalized with Nepal and Bangladesh to set up an India-Bangladesh-Nepal railway line. Kankrabhita in Nepal and Banglabandha in Bangladesh, both land-ports will be significant routes for trade between Bangladesh and Nepal through Siliguri in West Bengal, India. Hence, Bangladesh will lose a lot of trade opportunities and energy cooperation with Nepal if Indo- Nepal relations face trouble. We know connectivity and cooperation are being enhanced in BBIN sub-region. And if plans are implemented, then it would be a strong nucleus of cooperation in this region.







Unlike Pakistan and Bangladesh borders, India does not have fenced borders with Nepal and the Indian border is guarded by one paramilitary force SSB and not BSF. The patrolling by India at the border is also very limited. 98% of the border area is demarcated. It is reported that currently, 6 lakh Indians stay in Nepal whereas the number of Nepalese nationals in India is more than 7 million. 95000 Nepalese work in Defence forces of Nepal whereas more than 40000 Nepalese nationals work in seven Gorkha regiments of Indian army. Besides, Nepalese nationals are working in Indian police also.







Around 80000 Nepalese who retired from Indian army get pension and Indian army also looks after 11000 widows of Nepal soldiers and 17000 Retired soldiers of Assam Rifles. India spends around 12 billion dollars for pension to Nepalese nationals only in a year.





India spends millions of dollars on various projects in Nepal.3000 Nepalese students come to India for higher studies at the cost of the Indian government. 40 per cent of investment in Nepal comes from India through 150 Indian companies. Considering trade and other economic sectors, in 60% economic area, India and Nepal are interacting. Nepal had also increased its exports to India by 66 per cent from 230 crores in 1996 to 3700 crores in 2016.







After China established diplomatic relations with Nepal in 1950, the Peoples Liberation Army of China tried to influence Nepal in every respect to reducing the dependence of Nepal on India. But Nepal ignored those influences. Even Nepali soldiers fought alongside Indian soldiers to liberate Bangladesh, ignoring the advice of China. We know Mitra Bahini sacrificed along with Muktibahini during the final stage of Liberation war of Bangladesh. We also know Kolkata Mission in India was opened on 17 April 1971 and it was recognized by the Indian government. There was large scale demonstration and discussion meeting arranged by democratic forces of Nepal in favour of Freedom for Bangladesh and to compel Nepalese government to support the Bangladesh Liberation War.







We know external affairs minister of India Sardar Saron Singh of India's Smt Indira Gandhi government visited Nepal on 5 September 1971. In Indo Nepal, joint Communique at the conclusion of the visit said that the prime minister of Nepal noted social and economic implications to India as a result of facing the problem of millions of refugees from East Pakistan. The two ministers agreed on urgent need for the creation of conditions for the return of the refugees to their home.







The Quad group to establish peace in Indo Pacific region met in Tokyo Japan represented by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, India's Foreign Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne. It was initiated in 2007 and they have been working for peace and security in the Indo Pacific region. They are looking forward to increased cooperation to promote a shared vision and free and open Indo Pacific composed of nations that are independent and prosperous. They are working for regional peace, stability and development. Recently United States Defense Secretary Dr Mark T Esper called Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discussed many issues including military cooperation.





The two leaders discussed their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific that ensures the sovereignty of all nations, and specific bilateral defence priorities including maritime and regional security, global peacekeeping, and initiatives to modernize Bangladesh's military capabilities. It is also mentionable that he also called the President of Sri Lanka. The conversation, according to the statement, centred on the "shared commitment" of the two countries "to a free and open Indo-Pacific"- such as "military professionalization, counter-terrorism, and maritime security cooperation." It is also mentionable that Maldivian defence minister, Mariya Didi, who was on a visit to the United States, signed the "Framework for US Department of Defense-Maldives Ministry of Defense and Security Relationship" with deputy assistant secretary of defence for South and Southeast Asia Reed Werner. We also know that India is to "guide" Bhutan on foreign and defence policies and the Indian military is responsible for protecting Bhutan from the kind of external threat. We know further that India and Nepal have the highest form of military cooperation.





Indian General is Nepalese General and Nepalese General is India's General. Recently, Afghan President, namely Asraf Ghani visited India for enhanced cooperation. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo urged closer ties between the worlds to largest democracies. He along with defence secretary Mark Esper will visit New Delhi very soon. It is evident from the world situation that the USA, India, Japan, Australia and western countries have friends and are interacting with almost all the countries of the world. On the other hand, China is supporting the anti-democratic and oppressive forces like Pakistan, North-Korea, Myanmar. India and democratic forces of the world are working against human rights violation for peace, democracy and progress. It has the multidimentional co-operations inclusing security with the countries of the region except Pakistan.





Indian FS Shringla and army chief also raised the Rohingya issue for safe return from Bangladesh to Myanmar in their recent visit to Myanmar.







On the other hand, China having strong hold in Myanmar is supporting their activities of persecution Nepal will face an immense problem if it tries to reduce the importance of India and region in their socio-economy. This will also be a problem for Bangladesh as it will not be able to increase trade and economic cooperation with Nepal through India. So, cordial relations between Nepal and India is a necessity for Bangladesh, Nepal and others from political and economic point of view. We hope Nepal will not try to weaken that relationship at the behest of some vested interests like China which is trying to increase its presence in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri-Lanka and Myanmar. We should work together for peace, democracy and development.





The writer is an academic, former ambassador, leader-student action committee 71 and freedom fighter.

